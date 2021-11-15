Become a CAPA Member
15-Nov-2021 10:05 AM

Thai AirAsia expecting to return to 100% pre-COVID operations in 1Q2022

Thai AirAsia (TAA) forecast (12-Nov-2021) its operations will recover in the final months of 2021, compared to 3Q2021, as the tourism and aviation businesses have received "positive signals". The carrier will continue to increase frequencies and add services in response to improving demand. It expects to return to 100% of pre-COVID domestic operations during 1Q2022. Additionally, TAA will consider international services based on the Thai Government's national reopening plan. [more - original PR]

