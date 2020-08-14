Thai AirAsia expecting to resume international routes through travel bubble scheme in 2H2020

Thai AirAsia reported (13-Aug-2020) it expects to resume international operations through travel bubble schemes with certain target markets, primarily Indochina, China and other regions that have effectively contained the coronavirus outbreak. The carrier welcomed a move by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to ease restrictions on inflight services beginning with the sale of merchandise from early Aug-2020, which it expects to be followed by food and beverage services soon. These will "further stimulate" Thai AirAsia's performance in 2H2020. [more - original PR]