Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Nov-2019 8:00 AM

Thai AirAsia 'confident it will experience better results' in 4Q2019

Asia Aviation Public Company Limited (AAPCL) reported (12-Nov-2019) Thai AirAsia will continue its growth strategy and "Is confident it will experience better results" in 4Q2019, adding it will also "Receive positive spill over from the government's stimulus measures to be implemented on the tourism industry". AAPCL stated the company has revised its targets to 22.5 million passengers served for the entire year and a load factor average of 86%, and also plans to acquire more energy efficient aircraft to bring its fleet to 62 by the end of 2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More