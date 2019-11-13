Thai AirAsia 'confident it will experience better results' in 4Q2019

Asia Aviation Public Company Limited (AAPCL) reported (12-Nov-2019) Thai AirAsia will continue its growth strategy and "Is confident it will experience better results" in 4Q2019, adding it will also "Receive positive spill over from the government's stimulus measures to be implemented on the tourism industry". AAPCL stated the company has revised its targets to 22.5 million passengers served for the entire year and a load factor average of 86%, and also plans to acquire more energy efficient aircraft to bring its fleet to 62 by the end of 2019. [more - original PR]