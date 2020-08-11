Become a CAPA Member
11-Aug-2020

Thai AirAsia adds Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport as hub

Thai AirAsia announced (10-Aug-2020) it is now using Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport as a hub, becoming the only carrier to operate from both Suvarnabhumi and Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport. The carrier plans to operate the following routes: 

CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya stated: "Suvarnabhumi Airport is an excellent aviation hub with easy access to the city centre and high potential for international connecting flights in the future". He added: "This should pave the way for new travel groups and enable us to better utilise our planes". [more - original PR]

