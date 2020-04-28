Termination of Airbus purchase agreement would be 'hugely detrimental': easyJet board

easyJet's board unanimously advised (27-Apr-2020) shareholders to vote against resolutions proposed by major shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou to remove chairman John Barton, CEO Johan Lundgren, CFO Andrew Findlay and independent non-executive director Andreas Bierwirth as company directors. The board proposed to hold its general meeting on 22-May-2020 to consider and vote on the resolutions, which are aimed at forcing the airline to terminate its aircraft purchase contract with Airbus. The board argued the termination of the contract is not in the best interests of the company, would expose it to "significant financial and operational risk" and that liabilities stemming from the cancellation would be "hugely detrimental". It further argued that the removal of the individuals as directors would be "extremely damaging and destabilising at this critical time". [more - original PR]