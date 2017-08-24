Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport completes USD2.7bn terminal 'E' upgrades

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport completed (23-Aug-2017) terminal 'E' enhancements, marking the second completed terminal in the airport's USD2.7 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Programme (TRIP). Updates include:

Redesigned check-in area, larger checkpoints and expanded concessions spaces;

Upgraded concessions outlets for dining, retail and services;

Enhanced signage for way finding, concessions and gates;

Upgraded parking amenities, including an electronic parking guidance system and electric vehicle charging stations;

WiFi internet service throughout the terminal;

More available power outlets in gate areas, worktables and some gate seating;

More expansive baggage claim areas with digital signage;

Enhanced and expanded US TSA checkpoints with additional lanes;

More self-serve ticket kiosks for customer check-in;

New energy efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems;

New lighting system with daylight harvesting and backlit LED signage;

Energy efficient glass windows;

New durable flooring to replace ceramic tile floors;

Higher ceilings;

New fiber optics and communications rooms;

New public address voice evacuation system;

Four new high capacity elevators for transit between concourse levels.

The airport confirmed capital improvements will continue in terminal 'E' beyond the original scope of TRIP, including the finish out of several concessions outlets, with anticipated completion by the end of 2017. TRIP upgrades were completed at terminal 'A' in Jan-2017 and are scheduled for completion at terminal 'B' in late 2017 to early 2018. [more - original PR]