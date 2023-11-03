Teleport director/country head: China remains cargo powerhouse but there is a shift from domestic

Teleport director/country head China, Hong Kong and Macao Celia Lao, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "China remains a powerhouse for cargo in the Asia Pacific region, which is driven largely by the high demand for e-commerce". Ms Lao also said the e-commerce market is projected to grow from USD2.4 trillion in 2023 to over USD4 trillion in 2028, adding: "We still have a huge opportunity to tap into this e-commerce market... We can see a shift from domestic to southeast Asia, we can see Vietnam become one of the emerging hubs in the region".