Strausberg Airport operator seeking to divest 49% stake

Strausberger Eisenbahn GmbH issued (01-Dec-2017) a tender to divest 49% of its shares in Strausberger Flugplatz GmbH, the operator of Strausberg Airport. Strausberger Flugplatz GmbH is fully owned by the public shareholder Strausberger Eisenbahn GmbH, which itself is fully owned by the city of Strausberg. The company is seeking a strategic investor to "foster the airfield's further development". The airport is located 2km to the northeast of the inner city of Strausberg and about 35km to the east of Berlin. PricewaterhouseCoopers was appointed as financial transaction advisor, with tender offers invited until 15-Jan-2018. [more - original PR]