T&E: ICAO fails again on climate, passes resolution to block regional emission schemes

Transport & Environment (T&E) stated (04-Oct-2019) the 40th ICAO Assembly "failed to take any significant steps to rein in" emissions from the aviation sector emissions. According to the environmental NGO, no progress was made on advancing a long term emissions reduction target for the sector, almost four years after the Paris agreement introduced a clear demand for rapid cuts to global emissions. T&E stated that instead ICAO "moved to shut down action on airline emissions by its member states and regional blocs" with member states passing a resolution designed to end measures like the inclusion of European flights in the EU's emissions trading system, as well as ticket and fuel taxes. The ICAO resolution calls for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation scheme to be the only 'market based measure' covering aviation emissions. It calls for no regional measures to be allowed. T&E welcomed a verbal objection expressed by European transport officials after the motion was passed. [more - original PR]