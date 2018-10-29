Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Oct-2018 9:56 AM

TCU approves model for Brazil's fifth round of airport concessions

Brazil's Secretary of Political Articulations Pedro Bruno, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (28-Sep-2018) the Brazilian federal accountability office (TCU) unanimously approved Phase I analysis of the fifth round of airports concessions in Brazil. TCU stated the innovations present in these round were proposed by TCU and highlight the "quality and maturity of feasibility studies as well as the adopted regulatory model".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More