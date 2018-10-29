29-Oct-2018 9:56 AM
TCU approves model for Brazil's fifth round of airport concessions
Brazil's Secretary of Political Articulations Pedro Bruno, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (28-Sep-2018) the Brazilian federal accountability office (TCU) unanimously approved Phase I analysis of the fifth round of airports concessions in Brazil. TCU stated the innovations present in these round were proposed by TCU and highlight the "quality and maturity of feasibility studies as well as the adopted regulatory model".