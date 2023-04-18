18-Apr-2023 1:14 PM
TCR Group aiming to increase zero emissions equipment and renewable energy sources by 2030
TCR Group released (17-Apr-2023) its sustainability report for 2023, with goals including:
- 35% of new ground service equipment to use zero emissions technology by 2025, rising to 60% by 2030;
- 50% of motorised fleet equipped with telematics by 2025;
- Growth of renewable energy at TCR facilities from 25% in 2023 to 75% in 2030.
The company is also aiming for 80% of its innovation projects to focus on sustainability. [more - original PR]