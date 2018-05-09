Tax Free World Association: Worldwide duty free and travel retail revenue up 8% in 2017

Tax Free World Association (TFWA) president Erik Juul-Mortensen reported (08-May-2018) worldwide duty free and travel retail revenue increased 8.1% year-on-year to USD68.6 billion in 2017, according to preliminary figures from Generation Research. Mr Juul-Mortensen reported the Asia Pacific region accounted for 45% of worldwide duty free and travel retail revenue in 2017 and recorded an 11.6% increase to USD30.6 billion. He attributed the growth to increasing passenger traffic and global economic development, noting: "We have ever-increasing international passenger traffic, inbound and outbound, with a young generation of travellers possessing disposable incomes of which their parents could only dream". [more - original PR]