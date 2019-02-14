TAV sees 'best year so far both operationally and financially' in FY2018: CEO

TAV Airports CEO Sani Sener reported (13-Feb-2019) the company "succeeded in all three pillars of our strategy for growth", with strong organic growth in FY2018 enabling TAV to achieve its "best year so far both operationally and financially". EBITDA (+13% year-on-year) and net profit (+46%) both increased double digits to EUR573 million and EUR255 million respectively. Growth in aviation revenue of 11% to EUR419.5 million was driven by strong international pax growth in Tunisia, Bodrum, Georgia and Macedonia. The operator increased total passengers 31% to 151.6 million. Additionally, TAV's service companies now comprise 37% of combined revenue. [more - original PR]