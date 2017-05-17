TAV Group CEO: actual completion of developments are much earlier under PPP

TAV Group CEO Sani Sener, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, stated (16-May-2017) "actual completion of [airport] developments are much earlier" under public private partnerships (PPP). Mr Sener noted "EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and PPP business models have advantages and disadvantages". However, the privatisation model is the "preferred approach" with TAV as development completion is expedited.