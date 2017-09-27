TAV Airports to invest in Yanbu, Qassim and Hail airports

TAV Airports reportedly plans to invest up to AED400 million (USD108 million) in the construction of new terminals and passenger service units at Yanbu International Airport, Qassim Airport and Hail Airport, after receiving concession contracts for all three airports in Jun-2017 (Arabian Aerospace, 26-Sep-2017). TAV Airports expects to complete construction within two or two and a half years, according to CEO Sani Sener, bringing the airports' total capacity from 3.6 million passengers in 2016 to more than 11.5 million passengers p/a. The company hopes to take over the airports' operations in 2017, with Mr Sener noting TAV's previous success with the Madinah Airport project "opened new doors in this country". He added: "In the upcoming periods, we will continue to evaluate new opportunities all around the world, particularly in developing countries".