27-Jul-2018 2:52 PM
TAV Airports reports record first half net profit in 1H2018
TAV Airports reported (26-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR549.7 million, +8% year-on-year;
- Aviation: EUR186.1 million, +13%;
- Ground handling: EUR71.1 million, +5%;
- Commission from duty free sales: EUR116.0 million, +6%;
- Catering services and retail: EUR52.6 million, +9%;
- Total operating costs: EUR372.3 million, +1%;
- EBITDA: EUR253.7 million, +25%;
- Net profit: EUR93.1 million, +55%;
- Passengers: 66.7 million, +31%;
- Duty free spend per passenger: EUR12.1, -14%;
- Capital expenditure: EUR53.4 million, +129%;
- Total assets: EUR3318 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR248.1 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR2412 million. [more - original PR]