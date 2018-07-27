Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Jul-2018 2:52 PM

TAV Airports reports record first half net profit in 1H2018

TAV Airports reported (26-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Revenue: EUR549.7 million, +8% year-on-year;
    • Aviation: EUR186.1 million, +13%;
    • Ground handling: EUR71.1 million, +5%;
    • Commission from duty free sales: EUR116.0 million, +6%;
    • Catering services and retail: EUR52.6 million, +9%;
  • Total operating costs: EUR372.3 million, +1%;
  • EBITDA: EUR253.7 million, +25%;
  • Net profit: EUR93.1 million, +55%;
  • Passengers: 66.7 million, +31%;
  • Duty free spend per passenger: EUR12.1, -14%;
  • Capital expenditure: EUR53.4 million, +129%;
  • Total assets: EUR3318 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR248.1 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR2412 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More