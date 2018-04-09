9-Apr-2018 1:02 PM
TAV Airports reports nearly 10 million pax at its airports in Mar-2018
TAV Airports reported (06-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 9.8 million, +21.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.3 million, +17.0%;
- International: 5.5 million, +24.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 68,499, +10.0%;
- Domestic: 28,822, +10.0%;
- International: 39,822, +10.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked TAV's 13th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and the highest March passenger traffic for TAV since 2009. [more - original PR]