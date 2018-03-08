8-Mar-2018 12:38 PM
TAV Airports reports double digit pax growth in Feb-2018
TAV Airports reported (07-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 8.4 million, +20.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.8 million, +16.0%;
- International: 4.5 million, +23.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 60,123, +10.0%;
- Domestic: 26,075, +10.0%;
- International: 34,048, +10.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked TAV's 12th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and the highest February passenger traffic for TAV since 2009. [more - original PR]