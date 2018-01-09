TAV Airports pax up 18% in Dec-2017; 115m pax in 2017

TAV Airports reported (08-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 9.2 million, +18.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.2 million, +19.0%;
- International: 5.0 million, +17.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 66,634, +10.0%;
- Domestic: 28,932, +14.0%;
- International: 37,702, +8.0%;
- Passengers: 9.2 million, +18.0% year-on-year;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 115.0 million, +10.0%;
- Domestic: 49.8 million, +8.0%;
- International: 65.2 million, +11.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 835,648, +4.0%;
- Domestic: 344,520, +6.0%;
- International: 491,128, +3.0%. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 115.0 million, +10.0%;