11-May-2020 8:25 AM

TAV Airports lead consortium signs share purchase agreement for Almaty Airport acquisition

TAV Airports announced (08-May-2020) the signing of a share purchase agreement on 07-May-2020 for the acquisition of 100% of Almaty Airport shares and the associated jet fuel and catering businesses for an enterprise value of USD415 million. The acquisition is made by a consortium comprising TAV Airports and VPE Capital. TAV Airports will hold a minimum 75% share in the consortium. TAV Airports CEO Sani Şener said TAV Airports believes the airport holds significant growth potential as a transit hub between Asia and Europe. [more - original PR]

