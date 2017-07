TAV Airports Holding EBITDA up 4% in 1H2017

TAV Airports Holding reported (21-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: EUR511.0 million, +2% year-on-year; Aviation: EUR170 million, +7%; Ground handling: EUR67.8 million, +6%; Commission from duty free sales: EUR109.5 million, -3%; Catering services and retail: EUR48.3 million, -14%;

Operating costs: EUR369 million, +1%;

EBITDA: EUR201.8 million, +4%;

Net profit: EUR60.0 million, +90%;

Passengers: 50.7 million, +2%; International: 28.3 million, +3%; Domestic: 22.4 million, +1%;

Total assets: EUR2994 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR150 million;

Total liabilities: MXN2189 million.