TAV Airports and Al Rajhi sign agreement for operation of Hail, Qassim and Yanbu airports

TAV Airports Holding signed (09-Jun-2017) an agreement with Al Rajhi Holding Group and Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation for the operation of Hail Airport, Qassim Prince Nayef Bin Abdulaziz Airport and Yanbu International Airport. Under the agreement, TAV and Al Rajhi will operate the airports for 30 years. A service charge of SAR87 (USD23.2) per incoming and outgoing passenger was determined for the airports. The partners plans to invest nearly USD400 million to increase capacity at the airports to 11.5 million passengers p/a. Construction of new terminals is expected to take two to 2.5 years. The airports handled 3.6 million passengers in 2016. [more - original PR]