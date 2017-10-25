Loading
25-Oct-2017 12:33 PM

TAV Airports revises financial guidance 'due to better than expected passenger recovery'

TAV Airports revised (24-Oct-2017) guidance for 2017 "due to better than expected passenger recovery". Details include:

  • Passenger growth at Istanbul Ataturk Airport:
    • Previous guidance: From 1% to 3%;
    • New guidance: Growth from 4% to 6%;
  • International O&D growth at Ataturk Airport:
    • Previous guidance: Flat;
    • New guidance: Growth from 6% to 8%;
  • Total passengers served by TAV Airports:
    • Previous guidance: From 4% to 5%;
    • New guidance: From 6% to 8%;
  • Revenue:
    • Previous guidance: Flat;
    • New guidance: 1% to 3%;
  • EBITDAR:

