Tata-Singapore Airlines proposal for Air India a 'possibility'; would impact Vistara: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (29-Jun-2017) that aside from IndiGo, no other Indian carriers have the balance sheet or resources to bid directly for Air India. However, a joint proposal by Tata-Singapore Airlines is a possibility as the companies partnered to bid for Air India in 2001. They are now 50:50 shareholders in Vistara, which would most likely have to be absorbed into Air India were they to be successful. Such an outcome would see history come full circle, as Tata Group founded Air India in 1932 and ran the airline until it was forcibly nationalised in 1953.