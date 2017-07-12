Leslie Thng designated as new Vistara CEO, Phee Teik Yeoh returning to Singapore Airlines

Vistara, and the two promoters of the company, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, named (11-Jul-2017) Leslie Thng to succeed Phee Teik Yeoh as CEO for Vistara, effective Oct-2017, subject to approval of the Government of India. Mr Yeoh will be returning to Singapore Airlines to take up a senior appointment. Mr Thng will lead Vistara in its next phase of growth, including international operations. [more - original PR]