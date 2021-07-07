7-Jul-2021 8:55 AM
TAT: Phuket records 32 international flights under Sandbox programme
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed (06-Jul-2021) the 'Phuket Sandbox' programme has drawn in 32 inbound flights and 1896 international travellers in its first five days since launching on 01-Jul-2021. The flights were operated by Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, El Al, Emirates and Qatar Airways, as well as two private operators from San Jose and Dubai. TAT added as at 05-Jul-2021, 84% of the island's population has received their first vaccine dose, while 67% have received both doses. [more - original PR]