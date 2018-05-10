Tascent: Biometrics becoming a driver of commerce, rather than a cost centre

Tascent founder and co-CEO Alastair Partington, via the Panasonic Avionics blog, reported (09-May-2018) airports are the early adopters of biometric technologies and airlines have "more recently" begun to adopt biometric technologies. Mr Partington said airports and airlines "have begun to jointly innovate with offerings such as biometric bag-drop and biometric boarding, increasingly connecting the passenger journey by offering an integrated experience across multiple touchpoints". He noted that biometric passenger authentication "provides the ability to automate identity verification, which can result in dramatically shortened queues, with travellers shopping, dining, working or relaxing, rather than waiting in line", which makes the technology a "driver of commerce, rather than a cost centre". [more - original PR]