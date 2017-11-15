Dubai Airports is leading the 'global charge' in providing smart solutions: deputy chairman

Dubai Airports deputy chairman Jamal Al Hai stated (14-Nov-2017) Dubai International Airport is leading the "global charge" in providing smart solutions that avoid the need for physical airport expansion, referring to the use of biometric smart gates, self-service kiosks, fast WiFi service as well as queue monitoring technology. Mr Al Hai said connecting transportation options was "key", with transport options such as Hyperloop and drone taxi services believed to be under consideration to complement the city's existing taxi, Metro and car services. The airport expects to attract 90 million passengers in 2017, with a new extension phase destined to open in 2018 and further DXB Plus technological features set to expand capacity to 118 million passengers by 2023 and make the airport "a city in its own right". [more - original PR]