TARMAC Aerosave completes first dismantling of an A380

TARMAC Aerosave announced (19-Nov-2019) it has completed the first ever A380 dismantling project. TARMAC Aerosave reported its experience in aircraft dismantling made it possible to recycle over 90% of the overall mass of the aircraft. TARMAC Aerosave managed this project in collaboration with the aircraft owner, the Dr Peters Group, and the end of life manager, VAS Aero Services, for the sale of the spare parts. TARMAC Aerosave is bringing the three other major areas of competence in the Pyrenean group to bear on the A380, including transition, recycling and a B check. A second A380 dismantling project is under way. [more - original PR]