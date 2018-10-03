Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Oct-2018 1:52 PM

TAP reports 'challenging' 1H2018, citing fuel, currencies and irregular operations

TAP Air Portugal announced (28-Sep-2018) it faced a challenging 1H2018 with a significant increase in fuel prices (36%), the volatility of the currencies in the main markets where TAP operates and by operating irregularities. Non-recurring costs totalled EUR40 million, which contributed towards an operating loss of EUR47 million (compared to an operating loss of EUR43 million in 1H2017) and a net loss of EUR90 million (compared to a net loss of EUR54 million in 1H2017). Excluding the effects of the non recurring items, the operating loss would have been EUR7 million (compared to a recurrent operating loss of EUR59 million in 1H2017) and the net loss would have been EUR58 million (compared to the net loss of EUR67 million in 1H2017). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More