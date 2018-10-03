TAP reports 'challenging' 1H2018, citing fuel, currencies and irregular operations

TAP Air Portugal announced (28-Sep-2018) it faced a challenging 1H2018 with a significant increase in fuel prices (36%), the volatility of the currencies in the main markets where TAP operates and by operating irregularities. Non-recurring costs totalled EUR40 million, which contributed towards an operating loss of EUR47 million (compared to an operating loss of EUR43 million in 1H2017) and a net loss of EUR90 million (compared to a net loss of EUR54 million in 1H2017). Excluding the effects of the non recurring items, the operating loss would have been EUR7 million (compared to a recurrent operating loss of EUR59 million in 1H2017) and the net loss would have been EUR58 million (compared to the net loss of EUR67 million in 1H2017). [more - original PR]