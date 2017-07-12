TAP Portugal handles over 1m pax for fourth consecutive month

TAP Portugal recorded (07-Jul-2017) more than one million passengers for the fourth consecutive month for the first time in Jun-2017. In previous years, the carrier reached one million passengers only in June. The carrier handled 136,000 more passengers year-on-year on European routes in Jun-2017, a 21.4% increase. Domestically, the carrier handled 85,000 passengers on continental routes and 114,000 on routes to the islands. Routes to Brazil registered 91.2% load factor, a 5.6ppt increase. [more - original PR - Portuguese]