22-Jul-2019 9:56 AM

TAP and Azul jointly hold 96% of Brazil-Portugal market

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Brazil-Portugal aviation: more growth will flow from new MoU', stated (18-Jul-2019) TAP Air Portugal and Azul Linhas Aereas jointly account for 96.3% of seats between Portugal and Brazil. This dominant market share is enhanced by a codeshare agreement between the two, further strengthened by some common shareholders. Azul particularly felt the benefit of this relationship during Brazil's economic crisis as TAP incorporated 15 of Azul's aircraft when it sought to reduce capacity in 2015. The synergy between TAP and Azul is such that the two placed a common bid for WiFi and the carriers' A320neos have common specifications. [more - CAPA Analysis]

