TAP Air Portugal to 'significantly reduce' operations

TAP Air Portugal announced (19-Mar-2020) plans "significantly reduce" operations following successive announcements of restrictions by several governments in markets where TAP operates, combined with the sharp drop in demand, factors that have caused innumerable successive cancellations and route suspensions. TAP stated it will ensure services "on all possible routes, in order to ensure its mission of carrying its customers to their families". TAP CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "We are working on the continuity of our business, confident that we will return soon to our usual pace of activity, always focusing on the future, sustainability and growth of our TAP". [more - original PR]