11-May-2024 12:19 PM
TAP Air Portugal reports improved operational performance and revenue in 1Q2024
TAP Air Portugal reported (10-May-2024) the following highlights for 1Q2024:
- Improved operational performance with passengers (+0.6% year-on-year), capacity (+3.8%) and load factor (+0.3pp) above 1Q2023 levels;
- Operating revenues increased 3.1% to EUR861.9 million, representing 140% of the 1Q2019 level, mainly driven by passenger segment revenues, which increased 5% year-on-year;
- Maintenance revenues increased 3.3% to EUR45 million, mainly due to better conditions in the supply chain that had delayed scheduled activities in previous quarters;
- Cargo revenues decreased 24.7% to EUR36.7 million, due to the normalisation of cargo yields observed in the market, albeit surpassing 2019 levels;
- Recurring operating costs increased 7% to EUR905.2 million, with this variation mainly resulting from an increase in personnel costs due to new company agreements, offset by a reduction in fuel costs due to a lower jet fuel price. [more - original PR]