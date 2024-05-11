Loading
11-May-2024 12:19 PM

TAP Air Portugal reports improved operational performance and revenue in 1Q2024

TAP Air Portugal reported (10-May-2024) the following highlights for 1Q2024:

  • Improved operational performance with passengers (+0.6% year-on-year), capacity (+3.8%) and load factor (+0.3pp) above 1Q2023 levels;
  • Operating revenues increased 3.1% to EUR861.9 million, representing 140% of the 1Q2019 level, mainly driven by passenger segment revenues, which increased 5% year-on-year;
  • Maintenance revenues increased 3.3% to EUR45 million, mainly due to better conditions in the supply chain that had delayed scheduled activities in previous quarters;
  • Cargo revenues decreased 24.7% to EUR36.7 million, due to the normalisation of cargo yields observed in the market, albeit surpassing 2019 levels;
  • Recurring operating costs increased 7% to EUR905.2 million, with this variation mainly resulting from an increase in personnel costs due to new company agreements, offset by a reduction in fuel costs due to a lower jet fuel price. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More