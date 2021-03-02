TAP Air Portugal reaches emergency agreement with unions

TAP Air Portugal announced (28-Feb-2021) it reached emergency agreements with employee unions, adapting the agreements to the new competitive reality of the aviation industry. The agreements specify changes to working conditions and the non-application or suspension of provisions included in the collective bargaining agreements by applying an alternate framework. TAP also developed a set of labour measures based on voluntary adherence for employees, which includes mutually agreed terminations, early retirement, pre-retirement, part-time work and unpaid leave. The adherence process commenced on 11-Feb-2021 and will end on 14-Mar-2021. After the level of adherence to the voluntary measures is analysed, further measures may be implemented, which are necessary to adjust the structure of labour costs, compatible with the current and forecast level of operation and revenues of TAP. The emergency measures commenced on 01-Mar-2021 and can extend to a period of up to 12 months. [more - original PR]