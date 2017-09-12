TAP Portugal reports another record month in Aug-2017

TAP Portugal, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (11-Sep-2017) passenger numbers increased 18.7% year-on-year to 1.42 million in Aug-2017, a new record for passengers handled in a single month. Load factor stood at 83.8%. TAP registered passenger increases throughout all markets. Absolute growth was driven by European services, reaching 854,000 passengers handled, a 20.6% increase. The carrier handled 9.2 million passengers in the first eight months of 2017, a 24.3% increase, with load factors above 80% across all network sectors and reaching 90% in some cases. [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]