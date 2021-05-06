Tanzania bans air services to and from India

Tanzania's Ministry of Health announced (04-May-2021) a ban on air services to and from India, until further notice, due to the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Cargo services are exempt from the ban, but crew will not be allowed to disembark. All travellers who have visited India within 14 days prior to arrival in Tanzania will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing on arrival, contact tracing and 14 days of quarantine. [more - original PR]