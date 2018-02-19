TAME studies launching Madrid and Buenos Aires services

TAME chairman Ignacio Vallejo announced (16-Feb-2018) the carrier is considering launching international services. Mr Vallejo stated: "In our planning, we are considering launching routes, which could be Buenos Aires and Madrid. We are consolidating on domestic services, and thanks to the open skies polity, we can take advantage of the arrival of international carriers to handle passengers to destinations where other carriers don't reach". TAME operates 12 domestic and five international route. [more - original PR - Spanish]