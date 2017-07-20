Mandarin Airlines to purchase six ATR 72-600s

Mandarin Airlines and ATR signed (19-Jul-2017) a contract for the purchase of six ATR 72-600s, valued at approximately USD160 million. With the acquisition of these brand new ATR -600s, the regional subsidiary of China Airlines becomes a new member of the ATR family. The aircraft will operate within Taiwan's domestic network. Besides the contract signing, ATR also said it was willing to provide engineering and technical support to China Airlines and its subsidiaries to set up in house capabilities for ATR heavy maintenance, up to C checks. [more - original PR]