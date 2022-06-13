Taiwan to reduce quarantine for arrivals to three days

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center announced (11-Jun-2022) plans to reduce the COVID-19 related quarantine period for all arrivals from seven days to three days, effective 15-Jun-2022. Visitors will still be banned from going out unless absolutely necessary during the period from the fourth day through the seventh day after arrival. Arrivals are also still required to present a COVID-19 PCR test result within two days before their scheduled flight to Taiwan. [more - original PR]