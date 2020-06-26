Taiwan to gradually ease entry and visa restrictions from late Jun-2020

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center announced (24-Jun-2020) plans to relax entry restrictions for foreign nationals and Hong Kong and Macau residents to meet commercial and trade demand and humanitarian needs, effective 29-Jun-2020. Under the relaxation, foreign nationals can apply to enter Taiwan for reasons other than tourism and regular social visits while Hong Kong and Macau residents can apply to enter Taiwan based on humanitarian considerations, need for emergency assistance, to fulfil business contracts or as part of internal personnel transfers in international corporations. Those granted entry will still need to undergo a 14 day quarantine period as well as present a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of boarding. [more - original PR]