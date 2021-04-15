Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2021 11:41 AM

Taiwan removes Cambodia from list of medium risk countries

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center removed (14-Apr-2021) Cambodia from its list of medium risk countries, effective immediately, due to increasing coronavirus infections in the country. The latest list of the risk categories for countries is as follows:

