15-Apr-2021 11:41 AM
Taiwan removes Cambodia from list of medium risk countries
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center removed (14-Apr-2021) Cambodia from its list of medium risk countries, effective immediately, due to increasing coronavirus infections in the country. The latest list of the risk categories for countries is as follows:
- Low risk: New Zealand, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Laos, Nauru, the Marshall Islands, Bhutan, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam;
- Medium risk: Hong Kong. [more - original PR]