9-Jun-2020 11:15 PM

Taiwan relaxes coronavirus control measures on domestic air services

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced (03-Jun-2020) relaxation of the following coronavirus control measures on trains and domestic flights, effective 07-Jun-2020:

  • Passengers will be allowed to eat on trains and domestic flights, once social distancing is observed or neighbouring passengers are wearing masks;
  • If proper social distancing cannot be maintained inflight, passengers will be required to wear a mask for the entire flight;
  • Beverage services will resume on domestic flights. [more - original PR - Chinese]

