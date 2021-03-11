11-Mar-2021 1:05 AM
Taiwan moves East Timor, HK and Mauritius to list of medium risk countries
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center moved (10-Mar-2021) East Timor and Mauritius to its list of medium risk countries from its low risk category. It also added Hong Kong back to its list of medium risk countries. The latest list of the risk categories for countries is as follows:
- Low risk: New Zealand, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Laos, Nauru, the Marshall Islands, Bhutan, Australia;
- Medium risk: Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, East Timor, Mauritius. [more - original PR]