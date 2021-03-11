Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Mar-2021 1:05 AM

Taiwan moves East Timor, HK and Mauritius to list of medium risk countries

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center moved (10-Mar-2021) East Timor and Mauritius to its list of medium risk countries from its low risk category. It also added Hong Kong back to its list of medium risk countries. The latest list of the risk categories for countries is as follows:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More