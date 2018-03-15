15-Mar-2018 2:18 PM
Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration reports highest February pax since 2008
Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration reported (14-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights at Taiwanese airports for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 5.4 million, +8.5% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 158,554 tonnes, +2.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 41,061, +6.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR - Chinese]