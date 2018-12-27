27-Dec-2018 3:03 PM
Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration pax up 3.1% to 5.68m in Nov-2018
Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration reported (26-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights at Taiwanese airports for Nov-2018:
- Passengers: 5.6 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 213,138 tonnes, -1.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 44,907, +10.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Nov-2018 marked the administration's highest November passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR - Chinese]