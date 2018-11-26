26-Nov-2018 10:56 AM
Taiwan CAA: Airlines to appoint at least one public welfare director
Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) announced (23-Nov-2018) airlines with paid in capital of TWD2 billion (USD65 million) or more will be required to appoint at least one independent director responsible for public welfare "when they elect new board of directors", effective immediately. The new legislation affects China Airlines, EVA Air, Mandarin Airlines, UNI Airways, Tigerair Taiwan and Far Eastern Air Transport, according to the CAA. Airlines that fail to meet the new requirement will be fined up to TWD3 million (USD97,000) and could even have their operational permits revoked. [more - original PR - Chinese]