TAA breaks ground on USD300m runway project at Tucson International Airport

Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) announced (16-Oct-2020) the commencement of its Airfield Safety Enhancement Project (ASE), which broke ground at Tucson International Airport on 15-Oct-2020. The project is expected to take at least five years at an estimated investment of USD300 million, with construction to be divided into four phases. Project highlights will include the demolishing of the airport's existing general aviation runway and construction of a relocated full length commercial runway. TAA president and CEO Danette Bewley explained: "Our airfield is safe, however, FAA standards have changed and we need to modernise the airfield". [more - original PR]