18-Jun-2020 5:08 PM
Syracuse Hancock International Airport reports increase in pax traffic in May-2020
Syracuse Hancock International Airport handled (Jun-2020) 25,000 passengers in May-2020, up from 8600 passengers in Apr-2020. At the end of May-2020, the airport was 27% above the budgeted enplanement forecast and is expecting to see daily services increase significantly starting in Jul-2020. Syracuse Hancock Airport will also see the reintroduction of Delta Air Lines service to Atlanta and Frontier Airlines service to Denver. [more - original PR]