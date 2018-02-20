Loading
20-Feb-2018 1:34 PM

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reports busiest January since 2008 in Jan-2018

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reported (20-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.9 million, +1.4%year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.3 million, +1.4%;
    • International: 1.6 million, +1.4%;
  • Top 10 nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport:

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the busiest January at the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]

